BROOKLINE - Ronald Frazier, (formerly Ewan), passed away May 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Formerly of Wareham, Mass., Ron was a longtime resident of Brookline.
During the Vietnam War, Ron served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, and his dogs.
Family members include his wife, Peggy; his brothers, Kevin and David; a son, Ron; his daughters, Carol and Laura; and five grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: No services are planned.
Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019