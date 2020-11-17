1/1
Ronald R. Gorrie
Ronald R. Gorrie, 75, of Derry, NH died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Ron was born in Lynn, MA on May 20, 1945, son of the late Thomas and Blanche (McClintock) Gorrie. He was a 1963 graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry and had been a resident of Derry most of his life.

In Ron's younger years, he was a youth hockey coach and enjoyed camping with his family and riding dirt bikes with his son and friends. He owned and operated Page Street Market on Hanover Street in Manchester for many years and worked for Arlex Oil in Lexington, MA for the past 13 years. He only truly retired a few weeks before his passing, but wouldn't have had it any other way. He loved Raiders football and his yearly trip to Las Vegas and San Diego.

Ron is survived by one son, Thomas J. Gorrie and his wife Kristin of Derry, one daughter, Jill Gorrie Rovatsos and her husband Michael Rovatsos of San Diego, CA, granddaughters Bridget and Dana Gorrie of Derry, fraternal twin granddaughter and grandson Avery and Zachary Rovatsos of San Diego, CA, brothers Craig Gorrie of Manchester and Stuart Gorrie of Florida. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Judith A. Gorrie of Derry.

Following cremation, private services will be held at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
November 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I met Ron about 7 years ago. We often chatted about family, life events and experiences. One thing he always shined about talking was his children. Raved about “ my Jills dancing “ and how much he enjoyed Toms time together. Yup he loved you both so much. Bragged how great his grand kids were too. He looked forward to San Diego trip with a Vegas lay over. He loved talking about car builds , cards, cribbage and his family. I sadden i wont get to see my friend any tine soon, but i do believe that we will meet again. Saying a prayer tonight for a special angel Tim
Tim Riordan
Friend
November 16, 2020
November 16, 2020
Ron was a great friend only knew him for 10 or 12 years very sad to here that. He will truly be missed by me and my family and his Maynard friends .
Lonnie Shorette
Friend
