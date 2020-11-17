Ronald R. Gorrie, 75, of Derry, NH died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. Ron was born in Lynn, MA on May 20, 1945, son of the late Thomas and Blanche (McClintock) Gorrie. He was a 1963 graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry and had been a resident of Derry most of his life.
In Ron's younger years, he was a youth hockey coach and enjoyed camping with his family and riding dirt bikes with his son and friends. He owned and operated Page Street Market on Hanover Street in Manchester for many years and worked for Arlex Oil in Lexington, MA for the past 13 years. He only truly retired a few weeks before his passing, but wouldn't have had it any other way. He loved Raiders football and his yearly trip to Las Vegas and San Diego.
Ron is survived by one son, Thomas J. Gorrie and his wife Kristin of Derry, one daughter, Jill Gorrie Rovatsos and her husband Michael Rovatsos of San Diego, CA, granddaughters Bridget and Dana Gorrie of Derry, fraternal twin granddaughter and grandson Avery and Zachary Rovatsos of San Diego, CA, brothers Craig Gorrie of Manchester and Stuart Gorrie of Florida. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Judith A. Gorrie of Derry.
