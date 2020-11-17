So sorry for your loss. I met Ron about 7 years ago. We often chatted about family, life events and experiences. One thing he always shined about talking was his children. Raved about “ my Jills dancing “ and how much he enjoyed Toms time together. Yup he loved you both so much. Bragged how great his grand kids were too. He looked forward to San Diego trip with a Vegas lay over. He loved talking about car builds , cards, cribbage and his family. I sadden i wont get to see my friend any tine soon, but i do believe that we will meet again. Saying a prayer tonight for a special angel Tim

Tim Riordan

Friend