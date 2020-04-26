Ronald R. Gosselin, 67, of Manchester, NH died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH.
Mr. Gosselin was born on July 12, 1952, in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Arthur and Antoinette (Tremblay) Gosselin. Mr. Gosselin was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
He was employed as a general contractor and was the owner and operator of Spruce Point Builders for 35 years.
Members of his family include; his longtime companion, Tammy Tremblay, of Manchester; and a sister, Lorraine Gosselin, of Massachusetts.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours or services at this time.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2020