Ronald S. Chloros, 74, of Manchester died on February 21, 2019, at his home following a period of failing health.



Ron was born in Manchester on October 11, 1944, the son of Antonio P. Chloros and Elaine (Savory) Jackson. Ron lived his entire life in Manchester, and graduated from Memorial High School in 1962.



An avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, he was very happy with the success of his teams. Ron loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved fishing and hunting, camping and being outdoors. His passion in life was antiquing. He loved yard sailing to find the treasures that very few people could identify. He was well-known around the numerous flea markets and consignment shops in New Hampshire, as he was a vendor at many Southern New Hampshire flea markets and antique shops. He had a great sense of humor that he shared everywhere he went.



Ron is survived by his two children, Carl Chloros of Manchester and Felicia Dunn of Manchester; four grandchildren, Jessica Chloros, Hannah Chloros, Rachel Dunn, and Abigail Chloros; three great-grandchildren, Jake Madore, Savanna Madore, and Melvin Cabrera. He will also be missed by his brother Tony Chloros Jr. and his wife Lorri Gromko-Chloros of Winter Haven, FL and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Memorial visiting hour will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook Street (corner of Pine St.), Manchester, NH. A Memorial Service will follow immediately at 6 p.m. To view an online obituary, please visit

74 Brook Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 623-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2019

