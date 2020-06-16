Ronald Tams
Ronald Tams, 90, born in Stoke-on-Trent, England on December 10, 1929, died June 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Ronald was the father of Mary Savage (husband, Charles), Ellen Tams, James Tams (partner, Nancy Sacco) and Ronald Tams Jr. Ron's wife, Julia (deceased) was the mother of Randolph Bauer (wife, Lisa) Thomas Bauer(deceased) and Christine Harrington (husband, Richard). He was the youngest child of Edward and Gertrude Tams. He had four siblings Albert (died in WW II after his plane was shot down over the English Channel, Vera, Gertrude and Edward. After leaving school he followed in his father's footsteps and apprenticed in the Electrician's Union. He progressed to a Master Electrician. He served in the British Army after WWII in Europe and North Africa.

Ronald emigrated from England to the United States in 1960. His wife and two daughters followed one year later. His two sons were born in the United States. He worked as an electrician at Hood's Milk in Charlestown, MA., Continental Can in Melrose, MA. and Anheuser Bush in Merrimack, NH. until he retired. Ron and Julie moved to New Boston in 1974. Over the years the combined family expanded to include 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. There are many wonderful memories of Christmas celebrations, weddings and cookouts. Ron enjoyed travelling with his wife on canals in England and river cruises in Europe, Canada and the United States. He enjoyed all genres of music, sports and reading.

A memorial service will be held at a later date (due to Covid-19 restrictions).

For more information or to sign an online guestbook, go to frenchandrising.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Piscataquog Land Conservancy plcnh.org.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.
