WINDHAM - Ronald W. Cyr, 83, of Windham, died unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born on July 7, 1936, in Lawrence, Mass., he was the son of Wilfred and Rita (Joubert) Cyr.



In 1954, he graduated from Tenney Memorial High School and Dean Junior College in 1956.



After college, Ron joined the U.S.



In 1960, Ron married the love of his life, Rachel Monette. Together, they settled in a nice home with a large backyard on Riverside Drive in Methuen, Mass., where they raised six children. In 1984, with the sale of his father's business, Ron and Rachel started Cyr Lumber Co. in Windham.



Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Methuen, Mass.; North East Retail Lumber Association; and Salem Contractors Association.



He was passionate about antiques and antique automobiles, as well as traveling all over the United States and even the world to experience new places and people. He loved spending his winters in Florida and enjoyed going to his summer home on Cobbetts Pond.



Family members include his wife of 59 years, Rachel (Monette) Cyr; his son, Brian and wife Patty Cyr; his daughter, Donna Cyr and husband Dennis French; his son, Kevin and wife Michelle Cyr; his son, Paul and wife Kim Cyr; his daughter, Linda and husband Ron Leone; his daughter, Gail and husband Eric Major; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren whom he adored and doted over.



Ron was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. from St. Matthew Church in Windham. Cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, Mass. 02452 or online at .



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 16, 2019

