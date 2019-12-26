BELMONT - Rosa Osgood, 65, of Lamprey Road, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home.
Rosa was born on May 17, 1954, in Taber, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of the late Erich and Adeline (Selent) Strohschein.
Rosa was a Christian elementary school teacher for many years, as well as a clerk for the State of Alaska Recorder's Office and a partner in hers and her husband's self-owned businesses. With her extra time, she was very involved in her local school district acting as the PTA secretary and a part-time substitute teacher.
Rosa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Armand Osgood; three sons, David Osgood, Daniel Osgood, and Eric Osgood; two brothers, George Strohschein and his wife, Lorna and Carl Strohschein and his wife, Marilyn; and three sisters, Wilhelmine Sante, Hertha Colbath and her husband, Keith and Liesel Miller and her husband, Cecil.
SERVICES: Services will be held in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 26, 2019