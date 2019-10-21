Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie D. "Dee" (Noel) Schmidt. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

DORCHESTER - Rosalie D. "Dee" (Noel) Schmidt, 73, a former Haverhill, MA and Plaistow, NH resident, died October 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Canaan, NH.



Born in Haverhill, MA, daughter of the late Herbert and Ruby (Huntley) Noel, she moved to Plaistow as a child and attended the Pollard School.



A resident of Haverhill for many years until moving to Dorchester ten years ago, Mrs. Schmidt had worked in child care and elder care and was also employed by Union Mission Nursing Home and later Penacook Place. More recently she worked as a cashier and manager of the Toy Department at Wal-Mart in Plaistow until her retirement.



She was a member of the Assembly of God Church of Canaan as well as the Ladies Group and Bible Study Group of the Church. She was a member of the Dorchester Grange and a teacher for the Sunshine Group. Mrs. Schmidt was an avid reader and also enjoyed coloring, watching mystery and crime shows on television, gardening and crocheting and displaying her work at local craft fairs. She always looked forward to the Old Home Day activities and most important to her was spending time with her family.



She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Charles W. "Chuck" Schmidt IV and his wife, Jamie of Manchester, Jerry A. Schmidt and his wife, Ana of Manchester, and Donald R. Schmidt and his wife, Amy Jo of South Portland, ME, a daughter, Anneliese Tyrie and her husband, Scott of Dorchester, two sisters, Althea Schmidt-Broderick of Hartford, VT and Thalia Van Middlesworth and her husband, Robert of Illinois, nineteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Nathanael Schmidt, a grandson, Chase Cote and her brother, Major John Noel.



.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. Her funeral will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Center Cemetery, Danville. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Canaan Assembly of God Church, PO Box 475, 1162 U.S. Route 4, Canaan, NH, or to Dorchester Grange at

