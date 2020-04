Rosalie J. (Dingman) Hallee, 76, died April 10, 2020 at The Elms Center in Milford following a brief illness.She was born in Leeds, Yorshire, UK. on July 31, 1943 the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth ( Smith ) Dingman.She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Henri Paul A. Hallee on December 18, 2011.Family members include four sons, Jean-Paul Hallee of Auburn, Michael Hallee and his wife, Paula, Richard Hallee and his wife, Donna, Steven Hallee and his wife, Toni, all of Manchester, three daughters; Pauline Mele and her husband, Paul, Rosemarie Lesmerises and her husband, Louie, Roseanne Hallee, all of Manchester, thirteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers; Douglas Dingman of Pike River, PQ., Kenneth Dingman of Bedford, PQ. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made in Rosalie's name to the American Liver Foundation New England, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 02461.J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com