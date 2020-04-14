Rosalie J. (Dingman) Hallee, 76, died April 10, 2020 at The Elms Center in Milford following a brief illness.
She was born in Leeds, Yorshire, UK. on July 31, 1943 the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Smith) Dingman.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Henri Paul A. Hallee on December 18, 2011.
Family members include four sons, Jean-Paul Hallee of Auburn, Michael Hallee and his wife, Paula, Richard Hallee and his wife, Donna, Steven Hallee and his wife, Toni, all of Manchester, three daughters; Pauline Mele and her husband, Paul, Rosemarie Lesmerises and her husband, Louie, Roseanne Hallee, all of Manchester, thirteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers; Douglas Dingman of Pike River, PQ., Kenneth Dingman of Bedford, PQ. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Rosalie's name to the American Liver Foundation New England, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 02461.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2020