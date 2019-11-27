Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie M. Nolen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VENICE, Fla. - Rosalie Mary (Kasupski) Nolen, 86, a devoted mother, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, after a fall and brief illness. She departed this world in the glow of two of her favorite things: her equally devoted children and the Florida sun.



Born Rosalie Kasupski on Dec. 30, 1932, in Troy, N.Y., she grew up in Troy.



After graduating from St. Mary's Catholic High School, Rosie - a gifted student - declined a full scholarship to a local college opting instead to attend nursing school. She graduated from Albany Medical Center School of Nursing and became a registered nurse before marrying and having a large family that became the focus of her life from the time of her children's birth until she passed in their loving company.



Beyond her children, she loved flowers, nature, birds, antiques, yard sales, bargains, little white dogs, movies, theater, music and frank discussions in a way that was unique to her and typical of her generation.



Rosie returned to nursing in 1989 when she relocated from Bedford, N.H., to southern California. A strong and determined woman, she remade a life for herself in California before relocating to Florida in the early 1990's - to Venice - where she maintained and improved her home, even repainting its entire exterior by herself after she retired.



She challenged herself to continual growth in Venice, becoming a member of the Venice Community Emergency Response Team, remaining active in the Venice Gardens Community Association, volunteering at the Venice Theatre and making many friends in her new warm home.



A woman of tough elegance, she exemplified the thrift of a generation and exuded the tenacity of a Polish immigrant family. A woman of contrasts, she was as deeply moved by a musical score as she was quick to offer a candid opinion. She determinedly showed the will and strength to transcend her early life and raise a family with love, patience and a protection that was uniquely her own. Beyond that, she never succumbed to age until her final days. She continued to live independently and built a life for herself through service, new friendships and overcoming the challenges of age.



Family members include her six children, Dr. Michael Nolen of New Boston, and his wife Judy, Brian Nolen of Bedford, Diane Corsi of Hopkinton, Mass., and her three children Julianne Corsi of Boston, Mass., Mitchell Corsi of Newport Beach, Calif., and Jenna Corsi of Oahu, Hawaii, Patrick Nolen of Upper Marlboro, Md., and his daughter Isabela Longo-Lehman of Newton, Mass., Janet Gamache of Ashland, Mass., and her husband Paul and Janet's daughter Kelly Rosales of Franklin, Tenn., Lois Fahey of Bow, N.H., and her husband Todd and their children Kieran and Dana; a sister, Adele Murphy and her husband Michael of Chicago, Ill.; a brother, George Kaye and his wife Connie of North Carolina; and a little white dog, Jessie.



She was predeceased by her brother, John Kaye.



.



SERVICES: Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Fla., or Venice Gardens Civic Association in Venice, Fla.



