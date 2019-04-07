Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosamonde C. (Cole) Little. View Sign

Rosamonde (Cole) Little, 92, of Exeter, formerly of Beverly, Mass., and Hanover, N.H., passed away peacefully at Riverwoods, surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



Roz was born Aug. 15, 1926, in Salem, Mass., a daughter of the late Howard and Doris (Enslin) Cole. She was raised in Salem and Beverly and graduated from Beverly High School with the Class of 1943. Shortly after graduation from college, Roz married her high school sweetheart, the late George R. Little, and they settled in Marblehead to raise their family.



Roz earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nutrition from Simmons College of Boston and after working for a few years, focused her life on taking care of her family. She and George moved to Hanover in 1971 where they founded Executone New Hampshire, a telecommunications business.



Surviving family members include four children, Richard Little and his wife Ellen of Hampstead, Bradford Little and his wife Meg Driscoll of Stratham, Jeffrey Little and his wife Kathy of Hampton, and Cindy Migliori and her husband David of Manchester. Roz also leaves her 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Natalie Hamilton and her brother Roger Cole.



Roz was predeceased by her beloved George in 1974.



The family would like to thank the staff of Riverwoods. Roz was the first resident of Riverwoods back in 1994 and she appreciated the wonderful care and compassion that she received from the staff.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. There will be a private service of burial at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Riverwoods Spencer Scholarship Fund that assists their nursing staff with advanced education opportunities. Mail donations to Spencer Scholarship Fund, Riverwoods Exeter, 5 White Oak Drive, Exeter NH 03833.



811 Lafayette Road

Hampton , NH 03842

(603) 926-6500

