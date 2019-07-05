Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Litchfield. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





As a child, Rose and her family moved from Canada to Nashua, NH where she grew up and worked in a shoe shop as a Stitcher for a number of years.



After meeting and marrying her husband, Rose dedicated her life to raising her family and was a beloved wife, mother and Memere. Rose was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, she loved to knit and embroider and was a talented seamstress and ran a business out of her home for a period of time sewing and repairing various items.



Rose and her husband shared a love of travel. They visited 49 states over the years, including a memorable cross-country trip with 3 grandsons.



Rose is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ernest Litchfield and their five children, Lawrence Litchfield and his wife, Sharon, of Hollis, NH, Marie Brouillet and her husband, Paul, of Antrim, NH, Joyce Krieger and her partner Rick Kotowski, of Palmdale, California, Denise Johnson and her husband, Kevin, of Glendale, Arizona, and Cynthia Demers and her husband, Shane, of Antrim, NH. Also, two brothers, Robert Lepine of Temple, NH and Andre Lepine of Fairview, Texas and many nieces and nephews.



She was a VERY proud Memere (or "Mem") to 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was pre-deceased by two brothers and two sisters.



A service was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The NH State Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting with arrangements.



Rose Marie Litchfield, age 86 of Antrim, NH, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Homer Armand and Marie D. (Ruel) Lepine. Rose was born in Montreal, Canada on January 28, 1933.As a child, Rose and her family moved from Canada to Nashua, NH where she grew up and worked in a shoe shop as a Stitcher for a number of years.After meeting and marrying her husband, Rose dedicated her life to raising her family and was a beloved wife, mother and Memere. Rose was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, she loved to knit and embroider and was a talented seamstress and ran a business out of her home for a period of time sewing and repairing various items.Rose and her husband shared a love of travel. They visited 49 states over the years, including a memorable cross-country trip with 3 grandsons.Rose is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ernest Litchfield and their five children, Lawrence Litchfield and his wife, Sharon, of Hollis, NH, Marie Brouillet and her husband, Paul, of Antrim, NH, Joyce Krieger and her partner Rick Kotowski, of Palmdale, California, Denise Johnson and her husband, Kevin, of Glendale, Arizona, and Cynthia Demers and her husband, Shane, of Antrim, NH. Also, two brothers, Robert Lepine of Temple, NH and Andre Lepine of Fairview, Texas and many nieces and nephews.She was a VERY proud Memere (or "Mem") to 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.She was pre-deceased by two brothers and two sisters.A service was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The NH State Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756.The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting with arrangements. Published in Union Leader on July 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close