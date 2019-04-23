|
CANDIA - Rose Marie (Manning) Auger, 91, of Candia, died April 16, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
Born in Milford on July 16, 2918, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Shea) Manning. She was raised in Milford and spent most of her life in the Queen City, before moving to Candia. She wintered in The Villages, Fla., for 20 years.
Rose Marie graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1946, as well as Houles Beauty Academy.
She managed Leavitts Department Store Beauty Salon in Manchester for 15 years.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Peter Church, Auburn.
She enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, and the beach. Rose Marie was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children and grandchildren. Rose Marie will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
She was married 59 years to Roger L. Auger. He died in 2007.
Family members include two daughters, Cheryl Gendron and her husband, Roland, of Candia, and Collen Purbeck of Geneva, N.Y.; a son, Russell Auger and his wife, Annette, of Dahlonega, Ga.; two grandchildren, Carrie and Dudley; two great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Emersyn; and nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home, who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, April 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn.
The funeral will be held Friday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
