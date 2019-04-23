Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Auger. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Saint Peter Church 567 Manchester Road Auburn , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saint Peter Church 567 Manchester Road Auburn , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Rose Marie (Manning) Auger, 91, of Candia, died April 16, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.



Born in Milford on July 16, 2918, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Shea) Manning. She was raised in Milford and spent most of her life in the Queen City, before moving to Candia. She wintered in The Villages, Fla., for 20 years.



Rose Marie graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1946, as well as Houles Beauty Academy.



She managed Leavitts Department Store Beauty Salon in Manchester for 15 years.



Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Peter Church, Auburn.



She enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, and the beach. Rose Marie was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children and grandchildren. Rose Marie will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.



She was married 59 years to Roger L. Auger. He died in 2007.



Family members include two daughters, Cheryl Gendron and her husband, Roland, of Candia, and Collen Purbeck of Geneva, N.Y.; a son, Russell Auger and his wife, Annette, of Dahlonega, Ga.; two grandchildren, Carrie and Dudley; two great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Emersyn; and nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home, who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, April 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn.



The funeral will be held Friday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information visit:







CANDIA - Rose Marie (Manning) Auger, 91, of Candia, died April 16, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.Born in Milford on July 16, 2918, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Shea) Manning. She was raised in Milford and spent most of her life in the Queen City, before moving to Candia. She wintered in The Villages, Fla., for 20 years.Rose Marie graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1946, as well as Houles Beauty Academy.She managed Leavitts Department Store Beauty Salon in Manchester for 15 years.Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Peter Church, Auburn.She enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, and the beach. Rose Marie was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children and grandchildren. Rose Marie will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.She was married 59 years to Roger L. Auger. He died in 2007.Family members include two daughters, Cheryl Gendron and her husband, Roland, of Candia, and Collen Purbeck of Geneva, N.Y.; a son, Russell Auger and his wife, Annette, of Dahlonega, Ga.; two grandchildren, Carrie and Dudley; two great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Emersyn; and nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home, who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, April 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn.The funeral will be held Friday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close