Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie (Sullivan) Vorderis. View Sign Service Information Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn Street Peabody , MA 01960 (978)-531-0472 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie (Sullivan) Vorderis, 80, of Rowley and formerly of Peabody, died Thursday evening at the Seaview Retreat Nursing Home in Rowley following a long illness. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul Vorderis with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.



Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Annie (Trabucco) Sullivan, she was raised and educated in Peabody and attended St. John's School. She later moved to Rowley in 1974 and then to Salisbury in 2000 and has spent the last 11 years in Rowley.



Rose was employed by the United States Post Office in Ipswich for 12 years before retiring in 1999. She had previously worked for Bond Leather in Peabody for 20 years.



Rose volunteered for many years for the Merrimack Valley Association for special needs citizens. She was also very devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them and sharing in all of their endeavors. She will be dearly missed.



She is survived by her children, her son Charles Vorderis and his wife Jill of Salisbury and her daughter Christina Vorderis of Derry NH. She also leaves behind her beloved grandson Paul Vorderis and his wife Mary Shawn and her 3 great grandchildren Charles, Joseph and Paul William, all of Huntington NY, her brother, John Sullivan of Londonderry, her sisters Susan Ballou of MA, and Margaret Lessor and her husband Edward of TX, and by too many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews to count but all special to her. Rose also leaves behind her family at Seaview Retreat. The administration and staff at Seaview have loved and cared for Rose for more than 11 years. It was touching to see the emotional goodbyes as so many of these caregivers hugged and kissed Rose for the last time. We can't thank them enough for all they have done.



Besides her loving husband, Rose was predeceased by her siblings, her brothers George, Joseph, Richard, William and Charles Sullivan, and her sisters Elizabeth Davidson, Mary Riddell, and Bernadette Daley.



A private family service and visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM followed by her funeral service at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody. Burial will be in Main Street Cemetery, Rowley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To view on-line obituary visit

Rose Marie (Sullivan) Vorderis, 80, of Rowley and formerly of Peabody, died Thursday evening at the Seaview Retreat Nursing Home in Rowley following a long illness. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul Vorderis with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Annie (Trabucco) Sullivan, she was raised and educated in Peabody and attended St. John's School. She later moved to Rowley in 1974 and then to Salisbury in 2000 and has spent the last 11 years in Rowley.Rose was employed by the United States Post Office in Ipswich for 12 years before retiring in 1999. She had previously worked for Bond Leather in Peabody for 20 years.Rose volunteered for many years for the Merrimack Valley Association for special needs citizens. She was also very devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them and sharing in all of their endeavors. She will be dearly missed.She is survived by her children, her son Charles Vorderis and his wife Jill of Salisbury and her daughter Christina Vorderis of Derry NH. She also leaves behind her beloved grandson Paul Vorderis and his wife Mary Shawn and her 3 great grandchildren Charles, Joseph and Paul William, all of Huntington NY, her brother, John Sullivan of Londonderry, her sisters Susan Ballou of MA, and Margaret Lessor and her husband Edward of TX, and by too many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews to count but all special to her. Rose also leaves behind her family at Seaview Retreat. The administration and staff at Seaview have loved and cared for Rose for more than 11 years. It was touching to see the emotional goodbyes as so many of these caregivers hugged and kissed Rose for the last time. We can't thank them enough for all they have done.Besides her loving husband, Rose was predeceased by her siblings, her brothers George, Joseph, Richard, William and Charles Sullivan, and her sisters Elizabeth Davidson, Mary Riddell, and Bernadette Daley.A private family service and visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM followed by her funeral service at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody. Burial will be in Main Street Cemetery, Rowley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To view on-line obituary visit www.ccbfuneral.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.