MANCHESTER - Rose Mary Fournier passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019, at The Arbors of Bedford.
She was born on June 16, 1929, to the late Edward and Adeline (Cantin) Keeley. She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Fournier with whom she shared 63 years of marriage and was a lifelong resident of Manchester, N.H.
Early in her career, she worked as a secretary for several local law firms. She then graduated from Notre Dame College to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an elementary school teacher, which she enjoyed for 20 years. Throughout her retirement, she volunteered with many religious organizations, the VA Medical Center and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She cherished over 50 summers on Bow Lake with family and friends.
Family members include daughters, Sharen Wheeler and her husband Howie of Goffstown, Maria Di Nola and her husband Mark of Manchester and Andrea Carpenter and her husband Terry of Jackson, Al; five grandchildren, Lauren Morton, Christina Mahoney, Michael Courtney, Faith Courtney and Michael Parham; and two great-grandchildren, Patrick Courtney and Cadence Rose Mahoney; brother Edward Keeley and sister Rejeanne Keeley; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4 to 7 at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., (corner of Beech Street) Manchester, NH. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church located at 103 Walker St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Raphael's food pantry. Please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 2, 2020