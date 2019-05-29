Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Rose Orlando. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 21 Searles Road Windham , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 21 Searles Road Windham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINDHAM - Sister Rose Orlando, formerly Sister M. Salvatore, 85, a Sister of Mercy for 66 years, died Friday, May 24, 2019, after a period of declining health.



A native of Gloucester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Arita (Ciarametaro) Orlando.



Sister Rose held a B.A. degree in history from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett; an M.A. degree in counseling/gerontology from Springfield College, Manchester; and a certificate in gerontology from Syracuse University in New York.



For more than 20 years, she taught in elementary schools throughout New Hampshire, including St. Raphael, Blessed Sacrament and St. Catherine schools, as well as Mount St. Mary Day School, all in Manchester; St. Christopher, Nashua; St. Joseph, Laconia; and Sacred Heart, Lebanon. She also taught at St. Mary, Star of the Sea in East Boston, Mass.



Then, desiring to work with elderly people, she pursued a master's degree in counseling and obtained a certificate in gerontology. In 1978, Sister Rose became coordinator of elder services at Catholic Charities of New Hampshire in Manchester, a position she held until 2004. At her retirement, she was recognized by Catholic Charities for her 26 years of dedicated service. Sister Rose then became active in the Kairos Prison Ministry, meeting and corresponding with women and men who were incarcerated. For many years, she also enjoyed volunteering as an usher at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.



During her years of ministry, Sister Rose received several awards, including the New Hampshire Knights of Columbus Annual Granite Award in 1992; the Good Samaritan Award from Pastoral Counseling Services of New Hampshire in 2001; and the Senior Companions Program Distinguished Service Award, also in 2001.



Sister Rose is remembered for her kindness and compassion, her unselfishness, and her concern for persons in need, especially those who are poor.



Family members include the members of her Sisters of Mercy Community; her sister, Virginia SanPaolo; her aunt, Nancy Kinghorn; nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her pen pal, Mark Poole.



She was predeceased by her sister, Sally Ciarametaro.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, May 31, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. from the chapel.



Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast Community, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864-1124, and online at



Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, is in charge of arrangements.



For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit

