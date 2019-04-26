Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 12:30 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Rosemary A. Dalton, 79, of Manchester, died April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 1939, she was the daughter of Frank and Freda (Otto) Podell.



Before retiring, she had been employed by the Manchester Police Department as a parking control officer. Previously, she had worked in the banking industry.



Rosemary loved cooking, gardening and animals. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her grandson, Christopher.



The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care and compassion shown by her nurse Laura in the Fitch Unit at the Elliot Hospital.



She was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Dalton in 2012.



Family members include her daughter, Christine Dalton Benjamin and husband Claude Benjamin of Manchester; her grandson, Christopher Pratte and wife Christine Pratte of Manchester; a great-grandchild on the way; nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Urn burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, at a late date.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







