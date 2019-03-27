Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary P. Crotty. View Sign





Born June 29, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Stephen and Josephine (Mullen) Simonics. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard R. Crotty.



Rosemary lived a very full life in Brooklyn, Albany, Connecticut and Buffalo with her family before relocating to Goffstown where she resided for 40 years and worked at AIG Insurance. She retired in 1992 at which point she and Leonard enjoyed running the St. Lawrence Trippers in Goffstown. It was with the Trippers that Rosemary lived out some of her most adventurous days including a flight on the Concorde and a cruise on the Queen Elizabeth II.



Rosemary was an independent spirit, stubborn and strong-willed. A woman of few words, you knew where you stood with her immediately. Her humor and wit were appreciated by all and her laugh could be heard from miles away. She was an avid reader and historian. She loved learning and enjoyed participation in adult learning classes and Bible study. The community of Goffstown enjoyed seeing her on her daily walk to Mass.



Family members include four children, Patricia (John) Janiak, Blaise (Nancy) Crotty, Lyn (Mike) Hoskinson and Stephen (Deborah) Crotty; five grandchildren, Peter (Brandon) Janiak, Kristen (Denis) Goggin, Andrew Janiak, Erin Crotty, Jared Crotty and Troy Crotty; andr two great-grandchildren, Gemma (Janiak) and Gavin (Goggin)



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. in Mt Carmel Nursing Home, 235 Myrtle St., Manchester, with a reception to follow.



Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

