Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 Memorial service 1:30 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 Obituary

SANDOWN - Rosemary Nicoll, 76, of Fox Den Retirement Community, formerly of Hampton, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry, after a period of declining health.



Born on Dec. 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Earl F. Warren Sr. and Mary (Chase) Warren.



Raised and educated in Derry, she attended Pinkerton Academy. She resided most of her adult life in Hampton and later in Derry. She resided in Sandown for the past year.



Rosemary was a homemaker and was also a nanny and caregiver for children. She loved to bake and enjoyed gardening, reading and knitting. She also was a longtime volunteer at Parkland Medical Center. She recently found her calling as an " Honorary Social Director" at the Fox Den Community. She loved the beach and her beloved cat "Boots". Rosemary will forever be remembered as someone who loved children, especially her own children and grandchildren.



Family members include her three children and their spouses, Lisa and Michael Oleson, Charlene and Duane Kalinowski and Brian and Jess Nicoll; six grandchildren, Melissa Oleson, Timothy Oleson and his wife Jen, Elizabeth Supik and her husband Cal and Stephanie, Michael and Benjamin Kalinowski; two sisters, Pricilla Warren Taylor and Shirley Warren Nesmith and her husband Gene; a brother, Earl F. "Bud" Warren Jr. and his wife Patricia; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home and will conclude with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery of East Derry.



Memorial donations may be made to Fox Den Retirement Community, c/o Charlene Kalinowski, 1605 Spalding Drive, Atlanta, Ga. 30350.



