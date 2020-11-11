Rosemary (LeBlanc) Webster, 65, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Sunday November 8, 2020, in High Pointe Hospice, Haverhill, MA surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 11, 1955 in Leominster, MA, a daughter of Leo LeBlanc and the late Claire (Tata) LeBlanc. Rosemary worked as a Kitchen Designer for Benson's Lumber and Hardware in Londonderry for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and loved her cats, Jack and Joey.
In addition to her father Leo, Rosemary is also survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Jay Webster; two daughters, Jill Baldelli and her husband Seth and their daughter, Lydia, and Sarah O'Connell and husband Eric and their sons, Donovan and Mitchell; one brother, Brian LeBlanc and his wife Holly, as well as her nieces and nephew.
Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3 - 6 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NHSPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com