He was born in Grafton, NH on November 24, 1937, a son of the late Rowell and Vera (Taisey) Allen.



Mr. Allen was the husband of Ada (Price) Allen, whom he married on January 17, 1964. They have shared over 55 years of marriage.



He is remembered for his love of music, both playing and listening. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed cooking and traveling throughout the United States. Ross also enjoyed betting on horse racing, as well as riding horses. He was also known for always having a Stetson cowboy hat.



Besides his beloved and devoted wife, Ada, he is survived by his children, Randy Balbon and his wife Diane of Hudson; his daughter, Pamela Stanhope and her husband Mike of Litchfield; his four grandchildren, Amanda Canada of Hudson, Jonathan Allen of Nashua, Rachel Stanhope Anchorage, AK and Kevin Stanhope of Litchfield; and his sister, Inez Gingras of Pelham.



SERVICES: A Graveside Funeral Service was held at Montefiore Cemetery, 46 Pulpit Rock Rd., Pelham, NH on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial donation to the Aaron Cutler Memorial Library, 269 Charles Bancroft Hwy, Litchfield, NH 03052, Manchester VNA, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109 or the Horse Rescue NH, Hidden Pond Farm, 250 So. Road, Brentwood, NH 03833.



The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St. is in charge of arrangements.



