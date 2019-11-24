Roy Verner Hallgren, Sr., 94, of Bedford, N.H., passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.
Roy was born to parents Elsa and Erik Hallgren on June 17, 1925, in Melrose, Mass. Roy attended Melrose High School before enlisting in the Navy in 1942 to support our country during WWII. He served his tour of duty in the South Pacific until being discharged in 1945.
He married Barbara Wray Albee in 1950 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage until her passing in May 2006.
Roy is survived by his daughter Gail Schneck and her husband Nelson; his son Roy Hallgren and his wife Lisa; his granddaughter Joyce Ippolito and her husband Joseph; and his great-grandson Anthony Ippolito. Roy was predeceased by his parents, Erik and Elsa, his wife Barbara, and his brother Edwin (Sonny), sister Ruth, and sister Evelyn (Dixie).
Roy was known for his love of sailing, woodworking, the Red Sox, and the Patriots. He was a devoted husband to his wife Barbara and cared for her through her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Roy was a 20-year resident of Bedford and spent the last year of his life at the Bedford Falls Senior Living Community.
SERVICES: Services will be private, held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at noon at the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow.
The family requests that people make donations to the NH Chapter, 352 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019