Roy W. Jeffrey, 96, of Plaistow, N.H., passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after being a resident at Kirkwood Corners Assisted Living Facility, Lee N.H.



Born in Walpole, N.H., on May 22, 1923, he was the son of the late George W. Jeffrey and Percie L. (Roy) Jeffrey, and one of eight siblings. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn (Lang) Jeffrey.



Roy graduated from Walpole Academy and attended Keene Teachers College before entering the U.S. Navy as an Apprentice Seaman. Roy served as a Pharmacist First Mate with the 3rd Marine Amphibious Corps when they landed on Okinawa in 1945. He was a recipient of the World War II Victory Medal, The American Area Medal and The Asiatic Pacific Area Medal with 1 Star. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.



Roy worked seven years as controller at the Exeter Manufacturing Co. followed by 25 years at Western Electric Co., North Andover, Mass., as a cost accounting supervisor. After retiring from Western Electric, he would later work as the controller at the Plaistow Cooperative Bank, Plaistow, N.H.



A resident of the Town of Plaistow from 1955 until 2016, Roy has long been active in the Plaistow community. He was a longtime member of the Elderly Affairs Committee and has been extensively involved in supporting fellow veterans. In 2010, he was instrumental in locating 53 living WWII veterans residing in Plaistow. In addition, as a member of the Carl Davis Post of the American Legion of Plaistow, he earned the honorable distinction of being the New Hampshire American Legionnaire of the Year in 2013.



A longtime member and Past Treasurer of Saint Christopher's Church of Hampstead, Mr. Jeffrey was a founding member of the parish prior to its relocation to its present location on East Road in Hampstead.



Roy has completed and shared extensive research regarding his family genealogy. He enveloped everyone in his kindness and caring. He also enjoyed photography and was an accomplished and self-taught organist and enjoyed attending local concerts. He is loved and appreciated by many whose lives he has touched.



He is survived by two sons, Wayne R. Jeffrey and his wife Eloise S. Jeffrey of Center Barnstead, and Brian L. Jeffrey and his wife Cathy Jeffrey of Brentwood; and three grandchildren, Lisa Gregoire of Franklin, N.H., Erik Jeffrey and his wife Nicole of Los Angeles Calif., and Mark Jeffrey of Los Angeles, Calif.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends may call on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. A burial service with military honors will take place on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in the Village Cemetery, Walpole, NH.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287, Hooksett, NH, 03106 or



To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit





