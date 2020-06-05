Ruby Lee Olivo, 67, of Manchester, NH died May 29, 2020.
She was married thirty-eight years to Angel Olivo. He died July 6, 2004.
Family members include seven sons, Angelo Morgan Jr., An'tipaz Bienvo, Sidney Aaron, Anthony Morgan, Kenneth, Manuel Scott, Victor Luis; eight daughters, Luz-Virgina, Luz-Lennia, Mary, Emily Carol, Donna Mae, Joanne, Candida, Diane "Sunshine"; many grandchildren. She will be missed.
She was married thirty-eight years to Angel Olivo. He died July 6, 2004.
Family members include seven sons, Angelo Morgan Jr., An'tipaz Bienvo, Sidney Aaron, Anthony Morgan, Kenneth, Manuel Scott, Victor Luis; eight daughters, Luz-Virgina, Luz-Lennia, Mary, Emily Carol, Donna Mae, Joanne, Candida, Diane "Sunshine"; many grandchildren. She will be missed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.