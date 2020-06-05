Ruby Lee Olivo
1953 - 2020
Ruby Lee Olivo, 67, of Manchester, NH died May 29, 2020.

She was married thirty-eight years to Angel Olivo. He died July 6, 2004.

Family members include seven sons, Angelo Morgan Jr., An'tipaz Bienvo, Sidney Aaron, Anthony Morgan, Kenneth, Manuel Scott, Victor Luis; eight daughters, Luz-Virgina, Luz-Lennia, Mary, Emily Carol, Donna Mae, Joanne, Candida, Diane "Sunshine"; many grandchildren. She will be missed.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Very helpful she help me when I ask her to her me filling for housing and the SSA. And she make very good food. RIP
Brunilda Quinones
Family
June 3, 2020
I'm sorry I never had the pleasure of meeting you Ruby. Over the years while working with your daughter, Sunshine, I heard many loving stories about you. You were a gentle and kind woman, who put her children and grandchildren first. Sending my Love to the Family of this Wonderful Lady.
Cassandra Hayes
Friend
June 3, 2020
The love Ruby had for others continues to live in her children. Her final days were marked with peace, joy, and strength. She will be missed by all who knew her. Praying for you all. ❤
Michele Giordano
Friend
June 2, 2020
You will be missed by many but you filled everyone with plenty of love. You will always be present in our hearts.
Kelly Olivo
Family
