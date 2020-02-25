DOVER - Ruby M. Brannen, 91, formerly of Berlin, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family in Dover.
Born in Milan on Dec. 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Springer) Lapointe.
She was a lifelong resident of Berlin.
Family members include her three sons, William "Bill" Brannen and wife Vicky of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Timothy Brannen and wife Norma of Dunbarton, and James Brannen and wife Josee of Dover; her daughter, Nancy Brannen of Milan; five grandchildren, Peter, Sean, Erin, Emily and Joseph "Joe"; two great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Lapointe of Cheshire, Conn.; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert, and her sister, Norma MacDougall.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in Bryant Funeral Home, Berlin.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will take place in St. Kieran Cemetery.
An obituary may be viewed at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2020