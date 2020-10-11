1/1
Rudolph W. "Rudy" Schunemann
1925 - 2020
Rudolph "Rudy" Schunemann, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on October 8th, 2020 due to natural causes.

He was born on October 6th, 1925 in Manchester, NH and resided there his entire life. He graduated from Central High School in 1943. An Army veteran of WWII, at the age of 20, he participated in the Battle of Luzon, receiving numerous decorations and citations. After the war, he earned his pilot's license.

He worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance for over 20 years.

Rudy was married to Lorraine Beaudet and together they had 5 children.

Rudy's family would like to thank Cora from Silver Touch Home Health Care for the wonderful care she provided him in his later years.

He is survived by his son, John Schunemann (wife Kristen) of E. Lyme, CT, his daughter, Susan Norris (husband Jake) of Lebanon, KY, his son, Ray Schunemann (wife Karen) of Goffstown, NH, his daughter, Linda Mahoney of Kingston, NH, and his daughter, Mary Felton (husband Richie) of Marshfield, MA; along with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Rudy was predeceased by his first wife, Lorraine in December 1990 and by his second wife, Mabel in June 2014.

Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. Burial services will be private at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Silver Touch Home Health Care, 22 Greeley St, # 5, Merrimack, NH 03054.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
October 10, 2020
Great computer friend. My sympathies and prayers go out to the family..
Arthur Des Meules
Friend
October 9, 2020
Rest in peace, Rudy. You were the last of a remarkable group of siblings from The Greatest Generation. You and my Dad (Artie) are now reunited with Alma, Bill, Eddie, George, Gus, and Theresa. I hope there is plenty of beer.
Daniel & Marcia Schunemann
Family
