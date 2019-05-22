CONCORD - Russell A. Holden, 94, of Concord, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the CRVNA Hospice House.
Born in Somerville, Mass., on Jan. 3, 1925, he was the the son of Charles and Augusta (Lerner) Holden.
In 1945, he graduated from Tufts University with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. He was also a graduate of the Public Utility Executive Program at the University of Michigan Graduate School of Business Administration in 1969.
Russell served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946
Russ was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts. He served as president of the Daniel Webster Council in New Hampshire; president of Area One in New England; and as a member of the board of directors of the Northeast Region. He was awarded the Silver Beaver from the council and the Silver Antelope for his service to the region. He was the first recipient in the long history of the coveted New Hampshire Distinguished Citizen Award. Russ served on the board of directors of the Daniel Webster Council for more than 40 years.
In addition, Russ was a member of the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association since 1971; Associated Industries of Vermont since 1967; president of the Association of New Hampshire Utilities from 1979 to 1980; member of Ethan Allen Club since 1957; member of the Snowshoe Club of Concord for 30 years; and a member of the New England Council since 1967.
He was president of Granite State Electric Co.
Family members include his wife, Helen Newton; his children, Gwen Adams, Russell Adams Jr., Robin (Souther) Adams, Bruce Adams, Mark Foster, Sandra Adams and Jo-Ann Adams.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, May 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. A committal service at 1 p.m. will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts of America by mail, 571 Holt Ave., Manchester, N.H. 03109 or by visiting https://app.mobilecause.com/form/0bJ2AA.
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019