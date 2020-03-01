Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Elton Stearns. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Memorial service 11:00 AM Congregational Church Goffstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Russell (Russ) Elton Stearns, 90, passed away peacefully on February 19 at his home in Goffstown, NH following a period of declining health.



Born on August 5, 1929 in Waltham, MA he was the eldest of three sons of Elton and Marion (Hale) Stearns. Always a hobbyist, he excelled at all things mechanical and especially loved trains, boats, steam engines and airplanes. He graduated from Waltham High School and Huntington Prep School before enlisting in the Navy. He was later selected to attend flight school in Pensacola Florida where he received his wings and was commissioned as an officer. His first assignment was at Cecil Field in Jacksonville where he met the love of his life and future wife, Fran Clanton. He loved flying and the Navy and served 25 years, retiring as a Lt. Commander in the Reserves.



Following active duty in the Navy, Russ went on to attend Northeastern University where he graduated with an Engineering degree. He worked for and later took over the Roland H Barnes Company, a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Waltham, Mass. He lived in Sudbury, Mass for 33 years where he and Fran raised their family. He marched to Concord Mass. with the Sudbury minutemen on Patriots day for many years.



Throughout his youth, Russ summered at his grandparent's/parent's camp on Glen Lake in Goffstown, NH. He later bought his own camp a few doors down, then designed and built a permanent home next door. He has enjoyed the company of the many extended family members who continue to summer at the lakefront camps.



Sadly, Russ suffered for much of his adult life with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Though it was a very painful and debilitating disease, he lived his life with vigor enjoying sailing on Cape Cod, building a steamboat, playing harmonica, caravanning with their airstream trailer, and wintering for 25 plus years at Travelers Rest RV Resort in Dade City, Florida. He could fix anything and loved the company of friends and family.



He is survived by his wife Frances (Clanton) Stearns; daughter Beth



A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of Goffstown on March 14th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301







Russell (Russ) Elton Stearns, 90, passed away peacefully on February 19 at his home in Goffstown, NH following a period of declining health.Born on August 5, 1929 in Waltham, MA he was the eldest of three sons of Elton and Marion (Hale) Stearns. Always a hobbyist, he excelled at all things mechanical and especially loved trains, boats, steam engines and airplanes. He graduated from Waltham High School and Huntington Prep School before enlisting in the Navy. He was later selected to attend flight school in Pensacola Florida where he received his wings and was commissioned as an officer. His first assignment was at Cecil Field in Jacksonville where he met the love of his life and future wife, Fran Clanton. He loved flying and the Navy and served 25 years, retiring as a Lt. Commander in the Reserves.Following active duty in the Navy, Russ went on to attend Northeastern University where he graduated with an Engineering degree. He worked for and later took over the Roland H Barnes Company, a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Waltham, Mass. He lived in Sudbury, Mass for 33 years where he and Fran raised their family. He marched to Concord Mass. with the Sudbury minutemen on Patriots day for many years.Throughout his youth, Russ summered at his grandparent's/parent's camp on Glen Lake in Goffstown, NH. He later bought his own camp a few doors down, then designed and built a permanent home next door. He has enjoyed the company of the many extended family members who continue to summer at the lakefront camps.Sadly, Russ suffered for much of his adult life with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Though it was a very painful and debilitating disease, he lived his life with vigor enjoying sailing on Cape Cod, building a steamboat, playing harmonica, caravanning with their airstream trailer, and wintering for 25 plus years at Travelers Rest RV Resort in Dade City, Florida. He could fix anything and loved the company of friends and family.He is survived by his wife Frances (Clanton) Stearns; daughter Beth Smith and husband Paul of Hooksett; son Jim Stearns and partner Tara of Townsend, MA; son Bill Stearns and wife Tammy of Townsend, MA. Grandchildren include Paul Smith, Jr., Amanda (Smith) Sciria, Danielle (Smith) Stephen and Daniel Stearns; and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by brother Donald Stearns and survived by brother Larry Stearns. He is also survived by many family members so important in his daily life including Roz and Jerry Spiller of Goffstown and niece Jude Williamson of Florida and Goffstown.A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of Goffstown on March 14th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 https://www.crvna.org/donate . For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close