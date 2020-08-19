1/
Russell P. Kott
1950 - 2020
Russell P. Kott, 70, of Bedford, NH died August 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Manchester on July 27, 1950, he was the son of Russell and Jennie (Trajonowski) Kott and was a longtime resident of the Queen City.

Prior to retirement, he had worked as an underwriter for National Life Insurance Company for many years.

He leaves behind his brother, James M. Kott and wife Marylou of Wolfeboro; niece, Melissa K. Kott. He was predeceased by his parents and nephew, Tyler J. Kott.

A graveside committal service will be held on Friday, August 21st at 9:30 am in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
