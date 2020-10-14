1/1
Russell W. "Russ" Nedeau Sr.
1958 - 2020
On Saturday October 10th, 2020 Russell Wayne Nedeau Sr., of Hampton NH passed away in his sleep at the age of 62.

Russell was born September 10th, 1958 in Exeter New Hampshire. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he worked as a computer tech for the HAWK missile. In his later life he worked as an automotive mechanic.

Russell was the type of person to do anyone a favor, lend a helping hand, or give you the shirt off his back all while never asking for a thing in exchange; except for maybe a conversation about Pink Floyd. He had a knack for storytelling, and a deep love for black coffee and a good read.

He was proceeded in death by his father Richard Nedeau Sr; mother Arlene Perkins (Sargent); his step father Ellwood Sargent; his step brother Ronald Sargent; and nephew Richard Nedeau the third.

Russell is survived by his son Russell Nedeau Jr.; two daughters Nastassja Nedeau and Harley Nedeau. Brother Richard Nedeau, and two granddaughters Nylah Neptune and Sophia Nedeau.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH. Military honors will be rendered at 6:30 PM. Masks are required.

There are no other formal services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

For more information, www.brewittfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brewitt Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
06:30 PM
Brewitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
