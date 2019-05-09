CHESTER - Ruth A. (Diehl) Horning, 85, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019.
Born in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany, on May 28, 1933, she was the daughter of Karl and Ottilie Diehl.
She met her husband Dave while he was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. She came to the United States with her husband in 1959 and became a United States citizen shortly thereafter.
Ruth was a dancer in her early years in Germany and performed around Europe with a professional dance company. She continued to pursue her love of dance and performing throughout her life.
She was always in the kitchen and loved to cook and care for her family. She will be missed by family and friends.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, David; and her son, Michael, 62, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Family members include a daughter, Patricia Giuffrida and her husband Joe of Methuen, Mass.; and a son, Dan Horning and his wife Sylvie of Chester; five grandchildren, Joe, Jennifer, Jeff, Joe, and Jessica; and four great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, May 15, at 2 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association at williams-syndrome.org (800-806-1871).
For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 9, 2019