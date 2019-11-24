Ruth C. Colby (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH
03077
(603)-895-3628
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Raymond Congregational Church
1 Church St.
Raymond, NH
Obituary
Ruth C. Colby, 98, died on Nov. 16, 2019, at the Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Home in Manchester, N.H.

She was born on July 22, 1921, in Everett, Mass., the daughter of the late William C. and Vera (Pitman) Jolliffe.

Formerly of Wakefield and Melrose, Mass., Ruth worked as a Crystal Exchange telephone operator in Wakefield during the 1940s, and later worked for many years in the library at the Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond, N.H.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James A. Colby Jr., who died in 2010, and also by her daughter E. Christine Colby, her granddaughter Christina Anne Lampert, and her brother William C. Jolliffe. She is survived by three daughters, Charlotte L. Mason and her husband Lee of Northwood, N.H., Charlene A. Hodgdon and her husband Clifton of Portsmouth, N.H., and Pauline E. Lampert and her husband Mark of Portsmouth, N.H.; four grandsons, Michael Mason and his wife Chelsea, Jeremy Lampert and his wife Emily, Jeffrey Hodgdon and his fiance Jessica Detmer-Lillard, and Timothy Lampert; four great-grandchildren, Samuel Lampert, Annalise Lampert, Owen Lampert, and Sarah Anne Mason; her brother, Howard R. Jolliffe of Camden, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at noon at the Raymond Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Raymond, NH. Burial will follow in the Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St. Raymond, NH is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to of NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300 Manchester, NH 03101.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019
