Ruth Della Jordan of Concord, NH passed from this life on Sunday, August 9.
Ruth Della Arthur was born on November 30, 1925 in Newark, Indiana to parents, Opal Mildred and Ralph Kenneth Arthur. She attended Solsberry Schools, graduated high school at age 16, and moved to Indianapolis to attend Indiana Business College.
Ruth Della met William Tenney Jordan, Jr. a dairyman from Concord, New Hampshire, on a Rural Youth trip to San Francisco. They married in 1947, and Ruth moved to New England to join the Jordan family at Kadockadee Farm on Little Pond Road. After a barn fire, the farm relocated to Canterbury to expand operations.
In 1966, Ruth returned to full-time work off the farm, and was employed at United Life Insurance Co., then Chubb, as secretary to the President, and went on to support the executive staff for more than 25 years.
Ruth was a modest but accomplished leader. She was a lifetime member and President of the Concord Female Charitable Society. As an active member of the First Congregational Church in Concord since1951, she was President of the Beyer Group of the Women's Guild, President of King's Daughters, and served on the Boards of Trustees, Board of Deacons and the Investment Committee.
Ruth also served on the Home Demonstration Group of Cooperation Extension, the Associated Women of NH Farm Bureau, and the NH Guernsey Breeders' Association. After moving to Havenwood in 2004, she served on the Havenwood Auxiliary.
Her children include son Glenn Jordan and his wife Patricia of Van Nuys, CA, daughters Marcella Bobinsky and her husband Tim of East Washington, NH and Margaret Chatey and her husband Louis of Ashford, CT. Ruth loved her six grandchildren and their families including Laura Kiesler, Matt Jordan, Adam Kiesler, Nicholas Jordan, Jordan Chatey, and Carder Chatey. She also leaves four great-grandchildren: Jaxon Jordan, Albany Kiesler, Iris Chatey and Hyland Jordan, and many nieces and nephews whom she cherished.
Ruth Della was pre-deceased by her parents Opal and Ralph Arthur, her brother Paul Arthur and sister-in-law Betty Lou, and her sister Esther who passed at age 3.
A private funeral will be held at 11:30AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bennett Funeral Home followed by a public graveside service at Millville Cemetery, 75 Hopkinton Road in Concord at 1:30PM. Visit Bennett's website for a full obituary.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth's family suggests that donations be sent in her honor to Havenwood Heritage Heights c/o of The Boutique Scholarship Fund (which furthers staff education) at 33 Christian Ave, Concord, NH 03301, or to the Concord Female Charitable Society, PO Box 2611, Concord, NH 03302.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Ruth Della Jordan.