Ruth E. Perron
1927 - 2020
Ruth E. Perron, 92, formally of New Boston, NH. She passed away at The Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville, Vermont Monday June 29, 2020.

Born in Goffstown, NH, August 9, 1927, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence Purington of New Boston, NH. She lived most of her life in New Boston, NH.

She married George Leo Perron of Glover, Vermont in March of 1951, who died in 1997. Primarily a house wife who took great pride in caring for her home and family. She loved playing bingo and puzzles.

Ruth is survived by her son Michael J. Perron and his wife Jarilyn of Jeffersonville Vermont. Her granddaughters Jamie Perron and Janet Perron Scott. Janet's husband Jason Scott and Ruth's great granddaughters Kayla and Sage. Ruth is also survived by her brother Donald and Phyllis Purington. Her sister Verna Purington Hall passed earlier.

Grave side service will be held at the New Boston NH Cemetery at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Manor, Life Enrichment Program, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, Vermont 05661. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
