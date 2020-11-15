Sr. Ruth George, CSC, 94, of the Sisters of Holy Cross, Manchester, died November 11, 2020.
She was born in Mohegan, RI on March 8, 1926 to Henry and Laura (Laroche) George.
She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1949 and made her final profession in 1956. She served the Congregation for 71 years.
Sr. Ruth earned a BA degree in Music and Education from Notre Dame College; an MA degree in Religious Education from Boston College; and a CAGS degree in Pastoral Ministry from St. Joseph College in East Hartford, CT.
She taught music in elementary and high schools under the direction of the Sisters of Holy Cross in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada; in New Hampshire at Newmarket, Gonic and Suncook and in New Bedford, MA. She was also involved in Pastoral Ministry and DRE programs in Bellingham, MA and in Durham and Suncook.
Sr. Ruth helped with U.S. regional services of the Congregation from 1994 until retiring to St. George Manor in Manchester in 2002.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date. Private burial is at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com