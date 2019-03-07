Ruth Ida (Sanborn) Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, surrounded by family.
Born in Tilton on September 21, 1924 and raised in Sanbornton, NH, Ruth graduated from Tilton-Northfield High in 1944. She married the love of her life, Bob, in January of 1954. Ruth worked at several electronic firms in Manchester, retiring in 1987.
Predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Johnson (1988), and sister, Marion Duffy (2015), her family includes her favorite and only daughter, Carol and amazing son-in-Law, James Croasdale of Goffstown. Two accomplished grandchildren, Matthew and Caitlyn, and many nieces and nephews.
A member of the Goffstown Community Garden Club, Ruth could always be found socializing with her neighbors at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. She enjoyed live music, reading, going for drives, ice cream and spending time with her family. Ruth never hesitated to make others laugh, her smile and sense of humor was contagious.
A wake is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12th, 4-6pm at French and Rising in Goffstown with a brief service at 6pm officiated by Reverend Robert "Woody" Woodland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ruth's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillsborough County Nursing Home Activities department. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
