Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Pius X Church Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Ruth L. Morin, 84, of Manchester, died April 29, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.



Born in Melrose, Mass., on Oct. 18, 1934, she was the daughter of Edward and Emma (Penque) Hannegan. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.



Ruth graduated from Melrose High School, where at the time, she was the only freshman to play on the varsity basketball team.



In her early years, Ruth worked at Amoskeag Savings Bank. Afterward, she devoted herself to her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Later, she was employed at the Tie Shop, and the Brass Carousel.



Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Pius X Church.



Ruth held membership with the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary, where she was active on the entertainment committee. She also assisted her husband in the retiring of old United States flags.



Ruth was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. For 22 years, she was a member of the Boston Bruins "Gallery Gods."



Ruth enjoyed dancing with Bill at Sweeney Post. Spending summers at her home on Suncook Lake was among her favorite pastimes. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and easygoing woman who loved her family without reservation. Ruth will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know this remarkable woman.



Family members include her beloved husband of 64 years, William J. "Bill" Morin Jr.; three daughters, Michele Poulin, Denise Paul and her husband, Marc, and Sandra Morin, all of Manchester; a son, William E. "Bill" Morin and Amy Balban of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Elsa Quinn of Melrose, Mass.; a nephew and two nieces; and many dear friends.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



The funeral will be held Monday, May 6, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, N.H. 03106.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information visit:







MANCHESTER - Ruth L. Morin, 84, of Manchester, died April 29, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.Born in Melrose, Mass., on Oct. 18, 1934, she was the daughter of Edward and Emma (Penque) Hannegan. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.Ruth graduated from Melrose High School, where at the time, she was the only freshman to play on the varsity basketball team.In her early years, Ruth worked at Amoskeag Savings Bank. Afterward, she devoted herself to her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Later, she was employed at the Tie Shop, and the Brass Carousel.Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Pius X Church.Ruth held membership with the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary, where she was active on the entertainment committee. She also assisted her husband in the retiring of old United States flags.Ruth was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. For 22 years, she was a member of the Boston Bruins "Gallery Gods."Ruth enjoyed dancing with Bill at Sweeney Post. Spending summers at her home on Suncook Lake was among her favorite pastimes. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and easygoing woman who loved her family without reservation. Ruth will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know this remarkable woman.Family members include her beloved husband of 64 years, William J. "Bill" Morin Jr.; three daughters, Michele Poulin, Denise Paul and her husband, Marc, and Sandra Morin, all of Manchester; a son, William E. "Bill" Morin and Amy Balban of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Elsa Quinn of Melrose, Mass.; a nephew and two nieces; and many dear friends.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.The funeral will be held Monday, May 6, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, N.H. 03106.Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close