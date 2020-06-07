Ruth L. (Nesmith) Paul passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford at the age of 99 due to Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Gordon Paul.
Ruth was born in Melrose, MA on February 1, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Mark T. and Emily (Osgood) Nesmith.
She was a graduate of Melrose High School and Occupational Therapy School in Boston. She became a therapist at the Winchester Hospital Continuing Care Unit before moving to Bedford, NH, from Reading, MA. She was active in community and church activities and sang in the church choir for thirty-five- years.
After moving to Bedford, she worked as a Recreation Specialist at a local nursing home. When she retired, she volunteered at two health care facilities for many years. She was a member of Friends of the Bedford Library and enjoyed being the Library Historian. Ruth was also a member of the Bedford Presbyterian Church, Women's Circle, The Bedford Historical Society, Unity Club as well as the Elliott Volunteers and the Bedford Garden Club.
She leaves a son, David N. Paul of Merrimack and two daughters, Jane Paul of Merrimack and Anne Duclos of Bedford.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.