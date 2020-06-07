Ruth L. (Nesmith) Paul
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. (Nesmith) Paul passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford at the age of 99 due to Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Gordon Paul.



Ruth was born in Melrose, MA on February 1, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Mark T. and Emily (Osgood) Nesmith.



She was a graduate of Melrose High School and Occupational Therapy School in Boston. She became a therapist at the Winchester Hospital Continuing Care Unit before moving to Bedford, NH, from Reading, MA. She was active in community and church activities and sang in the church choir for thirty-five- years.



After moving to Bedford, she worked as a Recreation Specialist at a local nursing home. When she retired, she volunteered at two health care facilities for many years. She was a member of Friends of the Bedford Library and enjoyed being the Library Historian. Ruth was also a member of the Bedford Presbyterian Church, Women's Circle, The Bedford Historical Society, Unity Club as well as the Elliott Volunteers and the Bedford Garden Club.

She leaves a son, David N. Paul of Merrimack and two daughters, Jane Paul of Merrimack and Anne Duclos of Bedford.

To view Ruth's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved