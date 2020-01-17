NASHUA - Ruth M. Roberge, 94, of Nashua and formerly of Manchester, died Jan. 10, 2020, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a brief illness.
Born in Boston, Mass., on March 7, 1925, she was the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Kelly) Raymond. Raised in the Boston area, she was educated in the local school system.
Caring for her young family was paramount before returning to employment at Catholic Medical Center whereupon she retired and enjoyed traveling near and far with Leopold, her husband of 37 years. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her young son, Christopher in 1969; and her husband, Leopold Roberge in 1993.
Family members include her sons, John Horne and his wife Helen of Colorado, Thomas Horne and his wife Lorraine of Nashua, and Joseph Roberge of Florida; her grandchildren, Michelle Johnson, Thomas Horne Jr., Peter Horne, Sarah Kay, Nathan Horne and Daniel Horne; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
Burial will be private.
McHugh Funeral Home, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 17, 2020