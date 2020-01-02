DERRY - Ruth Marilyn Smith, 94, of Derry, NH, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Dover, N.H.
She was born in Somerville, Mass., on Jan. 16, 1925, a daughter of the late Robert and Mildred (Johnson) Farrell. Ruth was a Charter member of the Windites of Windham, N.H., established in 1948.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Ladieu and her husband Col. John Ladieu of Newport News, Va.; two sons, Paul R. Smith Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Hubbardston, Mass., and Dale C. Smith and his wife Sharon of Rochester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Amy Campbell, Sarah Ladieu-Ratti, Andrea Gagne, and Christopher Smith; three great-grandchildren; as well as a niece, nephew, and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Col. Paul Richard Smith, in 2011, and her sister, Mildred E. Farrell, in 2008.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 3-4 p.m. with a service to begin at 4 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. The burial will be in the spring at Cemetery on the Hill, Range Rd., Windham, NH.
Memorial contributions may be made to a
