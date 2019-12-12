Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 180, Loudon Road, Concord , NH View Map Burial 12:30 PM NH Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOSCAWEN - Ruth P. Castor, 96, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, in Merrimack County Nursing Home.



Born in Somerville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Milena (Lussier) Hayes.



In 1941, she graduated from Somerville High School.



In a career spanning more than 50 years, Ruth worked as an account manager for AT&T; head bookkeeper for Atlantic Grocery Store; and assistant to the Allenstown tax collector in her later years. She was also a nanny to a family for several years.



Ruth's passion was music for she loved playing the organ. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, reading and sewing. Her specialty was Halloween costumes. She was past president of the Epsom Women's Club. Ruth also loved spending time with her family especially at Wolfeboro Lake. She was given the nickname "Deputy Dog" by her grandchildren. She was a great event planner and loved family parties where she was known for her cream puffs.



She was predeceased by her husband Earl Castor; her daughter-in-law, Mary Lee O'Brien; her grandson, Peter Thompson Jr.; her sister, Marguerite Jarvis; her brothers, Donald and Leon Hayes; and her longtime friend, Dorothy Dionne.



Family members include her four children, Kathleen Haughton and her husband James of Reidsville, N.C., Gordon Castor and his wife Margaret of Lake Park, Ga., Janice Thompson and her husband Peter of Center Barnstead, and Carol Harless of Hopkinton; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly, Jennifer, Melissa, Cathy Ann, J.R., Allison, Jessica, Bobby, Christopher and Jamie; 18 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Sunday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. from Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MCNH Activity Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. 03303 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

