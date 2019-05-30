GOFFSTOWN - Ruth Proctor, 94, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, in her home in Goffstown.
Born on June 6, 1924, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Leon and Doris (Lord) Merrill.
Family members include her husband of 70 years, Warren Proctor; two sons, Dana Proctor, and Robert Proctor and his wife Heather; and a brother, Leon Merrill Jr.
.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Union Leader on May 30, 2019