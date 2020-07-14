1/
Ruth Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth (Moore) Smith age 91 passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 in North Conway, NH. She had been a resident of Albany, NH for 50 years moving from Holbrook, MA.

She was the wife of the late John D. Smith, Sr and the mother of the late John D. Smith Jr and his wife Carolyn, Alan Smith and his wife Kathy and Linda Butler and her

husband Stephen. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at a later date.

Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home - Wolfeboro - Wolfeboro
85 Mill Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
(603) 569-1339
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Rick Gagne & Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved