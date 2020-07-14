Ruth Smith

Ruth (Moore) Smith age 91 passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 in North Conway, NH. She had been a resident of Albany, NH for 50 years moving from Holbrook, MA.
She was the wife of the late John D. Smith, Sr and the mother of the late John D. Smith Jr and his wife Carolyn, Alan Smith and his wife Kathy and Linda Butler and her
husband Stephen. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at a later date.
