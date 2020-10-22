Ryan C. MacKissock, 44, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
Ryan was born in Laconia, N.H., on March 21, 1976, to Michele (Dagenais) Sedgley and the late Charles R. MacKissock. He spent the majority of his career working for the Department of Defense in Manchester, N.H.., where he retired from in 2014.
Ryan's last wish was to make the commitment of marriage with Rene, and they were able to fulfill this wish on Sept. 22, 2020, at his hospital bedside. Ryan was a fortunate recipient of three organ donations over the course of his life, the last of which was donated by Rene.
In addition to his father, Ryan was predeceased by his wife, Tina MacKissock; stepfather, Robert Sedgley; grandparents, Leo and Rita Dagenais, and William Zagreski. Ryan is survived by his wife, Rene Clement, and her daughter, Maddy; mother, Michele Sedgley; grandmother, Lorraine Zagreski; parents-in-law, Tadeusz and Zofia Nowak; brothers, Erik, Aaron, and Robert (Alexandra); along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A funeral celebrating Ryan's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Laconia, N.H., on Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For those who are unable to attend, Ryan's funeral will be available via live stream on the St. Andre Bessette Parish website. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Ryan's memory to the Transplant House of Cleveland at www.transplanthouseofcleveland.org
.