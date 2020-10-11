1/1
Ryan Kyle Frew
Ryan Kyle Frew, age 40 of Manchester, NH passed away of a sudden illness on October 5th, 2020 at DHMC. He was born in Concord, NH, the son of Jerry and Joan (Thompson) Frew. Ryan grew up in Concord, graduating from Concord High School in 1998 and Southern NH University in 2002.

Ryan lived in Manchester, NH with his wife of thirteen years, Anastasia (Carson), and their three children, Quentin (10), Seamus (9) and Layla (2). He was an incredible dad. His proudest accomplishment and joy was the love of his wonderful wife and adoration of his three amazing children. Ryan had an infectious laugh and smile, a joyous larger than life personality and gave incredible bear hugs.

In addition to his wife and children, Ryan is survived by his parents, Joan and Jerry of Concord, NH; brothers Jason and his wife Elizabeth (Kaplan) Frew and their three children - Lauren, Eli and Carter of Reading MA; Adam and his wife Bethany (Pennacchio) Frew of Cranston RI; Anastasia's parents, Michael and Tamara Carson of Wylie, TX; her brother Christopher and his wife Anna (Larsen) and their son Aksel, stationed in Santiago Chile; many cousins, aunts, uncles and innumerable dear friends, he will be forever in our thoughts.

Since 2004, Ryan has worked at Tri-Town Ice Arena coaching Junior Hockey in the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs organization. Under Frew, the Jr. Monarchs won a USA Hockey Junior National Championship in 2012, and he was recognized that same season as Coach of the Year by Hockey Night in Boston. The Jr. Monarchs were USA Hockey national semi-finalists in 2008 and 2009, national runners - up in 2007 and 2011, winning the Empire League Playoff Championships in 2010 and 2012. Most recently his team captured the Eastern Hockey League Championship in 2016.

It is more than hockey however for Ryan. His teams have engaged annually in a variety of community service projects, and for the last five seasons have named honorary "Make-A-Wish" Captains to offer inspiration and perspective to the young men on his team before each home game. Other community service projects have included: "Cold Ice, warm feet"- collecting over 2500 pairs of socks for the needy and homeless veterans; annual "Pink In the Rink " fundraisers to support cancer research and survivors; Operation "Make Life Better" helping Senior Citizens and others who need an extra hand and many more. These efforts were acknowledged when Ryan was named to the New Hampshire Union Leaders "40 Under 40" Class of 2017, an award that since 2002, recognizes 40 recipients in NH annually under the age of 40 for contributions to their communities and their profession.

When asked three years ago in an interview by the NH Union Leader, why he liked his job, without hesitation Ryan stated" I love working with people...There is no greater reward than knowing that you have had an impact on someone's life journey.

We should all feel fortunate that we were able to spend what time we had with him as he is irreplaceable and the loss is immeasurable. Call a friend, share a laugh and most importantly tell those you love that you love them, that's what Ryan would want. There will be a celebration of Ryan's life at the Bedford Village Inn on October 14th. from 5-8pm. COVID-19 large gathering protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Come prepared to share stories, laughs and memories as we celebrate the joy that was Ryan's life.

Contributions in Ryan's memory may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/25ng2pmquo?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
Ry, you will be missed greatly my man!! The 20 years of friendship that we had is one that can’t be topped. So many great memories we created and best of all, we never missed a beat. You were a brother to me and our families had many great times together. Love you Bud!! Until we meet again!!
Jon & Christina Breault
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest In Peace Ryan With sympathy , Donna Courchesne and family
Donna Courchesne
Friend
October 10, 2020
To the entire Frew family our most sincere condolences to your family. We cannot imagine the pain and loss you are experiencing!
David and Diane Welch
Friend
October 10, 2020
He is my friend that I love and miss and thank you so much for being being a part of something amazing team to be with this years I never forget you and you have a great smile and I love your family and your hugs you are the best head coach of that team that you created I love the boys It is amazing moment when I first met the boys and you we have good moments together
Emily Anne Ledger
Friend
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and love to the Frew Family. God Bless you all.
Paul Bousquet
Friend
October 10, 2020
Dear Joan & Jerry, Sorry was to hear of your loss.
David Cross
October 10, 2020
Nanna, Quentin, Seamus and Layla
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in these trying times. Please know that our hearts are hurting for you all.
John, Millie, Abby and Dalton
Milagro Lasa-Quinn
Friend
October 10, 2020
Dear Jerry & Joan,
We share your grief. We lost our daughter when she was just 17. Please know that you and all your are in our thoughts and prayers.

Paul & Ann Linehan

.
Ann Linehan
Friend
October 10, 2020
To the Frew family
Our sincerest condolences. Cherish your memories ❣
Carrie Stevens
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
I knew you as a little boy, showing that beautiful personality back then. I knew you were destined to lead.
Peggy Schoeler
Friend
October 10, 2020
Carl Ladd
October 10, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Ryan. I was fortunate to coach Ryan in Little League and followed his hockey career at CHS too. He was a very nice young man. Our condolences to the entire family. We are so sorry for your loss.
David Caswell and Paula Saltmarsh
Friend
October 10, 2020
may God bless you ry i will truly miss you thank you for being part of my life and for all you have done for me and the arena love ya doc
Rick Vega
Friend
October 9, 2020
Thank you coach Frew and your entire family in supporting you for what you created and believed in at the Monarchs organization! You set the tone, gave the boys like my son a marker to shoot for and pushed all your players to be the best they could be and were smart to set stretch goals for the young ones! Drew had goals to play for you! RIP Coach... Thank You, Dana Lemire and Family
