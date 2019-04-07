Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ryan Willis Lavoie, age 30, a resident of Lowell, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019.



He was the son of Nancy Immel Lavoie of Merrimack and Michael Lavoie of Manchester. Ryan grew up in Merrimack and was active in MYA sports and St. John Neumann Parish's youth activities. He graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in 2006, and attended Bentley University in Massachusetts and Husson University in Bangor, Maine. While in Maine, Ryan worked at Hollywood Casino.



Since returning to New Hampshire several years ago, Ryan worked at Boston Billiards Club and Casino.



Besides his parents, Ryan is survived by his sister, Jaime, and brother, Kyle, both of Merrimack; along with his paternal grandmother, Priscilla Lavoie; aunts and uncles, Steve Lavoie, Jim and Jill Lavoie, and Rob and Suesie Lavoie, all of Merrimack; David and Pam Lavoie, of Manchester; Jeff and Sue (Immel) Noel, of Gilbert, Ariz.; and Scott and Margie (Immel) Seegert, of Farmington, Mich. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.



Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lionel Lavoie; his maternal grandparents, Willis and Marie Immel, and his aunt, Jeanne Immel.



Ryan was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Patriots and Bruins. He was also a Michigan State University fan, much to his mom's delight. Ryan's loving personality and willingness to help others are what endeared him to so many.



SERVICES: A wake for Ryan will be held at Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, N.H., on Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Merrimack on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ryan's memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI New Hampshire), at



