Sadie V. (Gates) Lavigne (1925 - 2019)
  • "Sorry for your loss Wayne."
    - Bobby & Tina Cobble
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Sadie V. (Gates) Lavigne, 94, of Manchester, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, in her home of natural causes.

Born in Manchester on Aug. 8, 1925, she was the daughter of Homer and Nina (McGall) Gates. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.

Sadie worked at Waumbec Mills in Manchester and privately as a house cleaner.

She was a devout Christian and enjoyed knitting, cooking, camping, gardening, listening to loud music, baking cookies and animals. Sadie especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Lavigne Sr., in 1993; seven children, Joseph, Linda, Sadie B., Joanne, Joey, Janet and Sadie N.; and three siblings, Phyllis Roberts, Ethel Holt and Nellie Richards

Family members include five children, Ruth Sampson and husband, Sam, of Manchester, Mary Clark of Candia, Mark Lavigne and wife, Soraya, of Laconia, Wayne Lavigne and wife, Kae-Lyn, of Greenville, Tenn., and Evans Lavigne and wife, Crystal, of Manchester; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A funeral ceremony is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.

Published in Union Leader on Sept. 19, 2019
