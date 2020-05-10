Sally Ann Kinney, 72, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health.
She was born on September 9th, 1947 in Weymouth, MA to the late Donald and Rhoda (Spurr) Greenlaw. She was raised in Abington, MA and graduated from Abington High School in 1965. She went on to graduate from Bates College in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics.
Sally spent her almost 30-year career in Education, teaching mathematics in the Greater-Nashua area, retiring from Merrimack High School in 2009. After her retirement, she continued to work with students as a private tutor. Sally's passions included traveling the country in her RV, spending time in Bar Harbor, volunteering with Movement Christian Church and spending time with her family and friends. She was a selfless woman, giving of herself to those around her in need.
Along with her parents, Sally was pre-deceased by her husband of 42 years, Earl Robert Kinney, Jr in 2011.
She will be forever loved and remembered by her three children, Samantha Leone and her wife Vylette, Mari Kinney and her partner James Dalton, and Earl Robert Kinney III and his partner Anne Griffiths; five grandchildren, Amber and Joseph Kinney, Andrew and Kaeleigh Leone, and Isabella Anderson-Kinney; a great-grandson, Elijah Robert Loiselle; three siblings, Jane Piccolo and her husband Daniel, Jeffery Greenlaw and his wife Patricia, and Sharon Best and her husband Thomas, along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent public health crisis, there are no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Sally's memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and Joni & Friends Ministry.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.