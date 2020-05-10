Sally Ann Kinney
1947 - 2020
Sally Ann Kinney, 72, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health.

She was born on September 9th, 1947 in Weymouth, MA to the late Donald and Rhoda (Spurr) Greenlaw. She was raised in Abington, MA and graduated from Abington High School in 1965. She went on to graduate from Bates College in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics.

Sally spent her almost 30-year career in Education, teaching mathematics in the Greater-Nashua area, retiring from Merrimack High School in 2009. After her retirement, she continued to work with students as a private tutor. Sally's passions included traveling the country in her RV, spending time in Bar Harbor, volunteering with Movement Christian Church and spending time with her family and friends. She was a selfless woman, giving of herself to those around her in need.

Along with her parents, Sally was pre-deceased by her husband of 42 years, Earl Robert Kinney, Jr in 2011.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her three children, Samantha Leone and her wife Vylette, Mari Kinney and her partner James Dalton, and Earl Robert Kinney III and his partner Anne Griffiths; five grandchildren, Amber and Joseph Kinney, Andrew and Kaeleigh Leone, and Isabella Anderson-Kinney; a great-grandson, Elijah Robert Loiselle; three siblings, Jane Piccolo and her husband Daniel, Jeffery Greenlaw and his wife Patricia, and Sharon Best and her husband Thomas, along with several nieces and nephews.

Due to the recent public health crisis, there are no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Sally's memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and Joni & Friends Ministry.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Sally and I are cousins and spent a lot of time together as children, less time in recent years. I saw her last a couple years ago at our Uncles funeral. I know that in her adult life she had a big impact on a lot of family and friends. So sorry for your loss.
Carol Rash
Family
May 9, 2020
My heart is with you and your family during this extremely difficult time.
Michele Johnson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sally was one of my college roommates freshman year so I knew her (and Bob) for many years. Im so sorry to hear of her passing but am glad shes at peace. She and Bob were very strong people, and although you may not feel it now, your strength will carry you all through this difficult time. They gave you a strong foundation for life and a lot of love. Just think of your parents together again bicycling or traveling above. Theyll always be watching over you.
Bonnie Groves
Classmate
May 8, 2020
So saddened to hear this news. I knew Sally both as a fellow educator and teacher to my children. Her giving heart and bright spirit touched everyone she knew.

My thoughts and prayers go out to all the Kinney family.

God bless,

Barbara Garant
Barbara Garant
Coworker
May 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Deborah Jordan
Teacher
May 7, 2020
Mari, so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers
Don Carlberg
Friend
May 7, 2020
I worked with Sally at Market Basket. She was a pleasure to work with a kind and caring person. I will miss her. My condolences to her family. Keep her memory in your heart and she will always be with you.
Lois Huffman
Friend
May 6, 2020
I lived a couple houses down from Sally for many years. I knew her and Bob and we used to chat and occasionally visit. She was a sweetheart and will be sorely missed by all. My deepest condolences to her family in this time of sorrow...
Joe Vliet
Neighbor
May 6, 2020
Thinking of you all during this time, especially, and holding you fast in my prayers. I have such special and wonderful memories of both your parents - Sally and Bob will always be a part of my memories and my heart. It's wonderful to know she (and he) is in the very presence of the Lord, and I'm so grateful for that assurance. But we still grieve for our loss and the hole they leave in our lives and hearts. Fill yourselves with all those memories, laugh, tell stories, and rejoice in the blessing of their lives. But please remember to be good to yourselves as you mourn your loss. Hugs to you all - and wishing I could be there. I will miss you, Sally. I think there is quite a reunion in Heaven right now... and that makes me smile.
Judy Haas
Friend
May 6, 2020
So blessed to have got to meet her. Hugs to the family. We are sorry for the loss, but know she is restored in heaven. Mark and Amy Radwick
Amy Radwick
Friend
May 6, 2020
So sorry to hear this news! Mrs. Kinney was a fantastic math teacher, and was always there at school events! May she rest in peace!
Deb Matson
Student
May 6, 2020
Sally was a very special woman. I understood this when I met her at MHS. She cared deeply for all those whose lives she touched. She made you feel that you mattered . She was determined and resilient. She never stopped learning and reaching out to all those fortunate enough to be a part of her life. I will never forget Sally. She touched my life. Heather Esbjorn
Heather Esbjorn
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Our prayers are with you, Kinney family. Sally was such a wise woman and loving soul. She will be missed.❤
Cory & Amy Sullivan
Friend
May 6, 2020
We are very sorry to hear this sad news. She was an absolutely amazing woman with the biggest of hearts. I am very happy that I got a chance to know her. Hugs to you all.♥
Amy Metz
Friend
May 6, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Mrs Kinneys passing. She was one of my favorite teachers and will always be remembered for the extra time she took to help. Condolences to all of her family. Stacey Callen
Stacey Callen
Student
May 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sally was a wonderful woman. I know she will be missed.
Maria Hannemann
Family
May 6, 2020
Thinking of you during this difficult time Sam and family. My deepest condolences to you.
Maureen Granger
Friend
May 6, 2020
Samantha we are so very sorry for your loss. Your in our hearts and prayers
Jeff & Patty Hair
Friend
May 6, 2020
My sweet friend. My heart still hurts knowing you are gone from here. I rejoice knowing that you and your sweet Bob are together and resting in Gods arms. I love you and I will see you again. Mari, Sam, Vy, Amber and Joe I know she was your rock. She loved you all like no one else could. I love you all. ❤❤❤❤❤
Pattie and Peter OConnell
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
