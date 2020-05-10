Thinking of you all during this time, especially, and holding you fast in my prayers. I have such special and wonderful memories of both your parents - Sally and Bob will always be a part of my memories and my heart. It's wonderful to know she (and he) is in the very presence of the Lord, and I'm so grateful for that assurance. But we still grieve for our loss and the hole they leave in our lives and hearts. Fill yourselves with all those memories, laugh, tell stories, and rejoice in the blessing of their lives. But please remember to be good to yourselves as you mourn your loss. Hugs to you all - and wishing I could be there. I will miss you, Sally. I think there is quite a reunion in Heaven right now... and that makes me smile.

Judy Haas

Friend