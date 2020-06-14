Sally Frances Dussault
1937 - 2020
Sally F. Dussault, 82, of Meredith, NH., passed away June 9, 2020 at her home, after a period of failing health.

Born in Manchester, NH on October 5, 1937, she was the daughter of Frederick and Wilda (Torrance) Little.

She grew up in Pembroke, NH., graduating from Pembroke academy. From there, she graduated for Colby sawyer college and began her career as a lab technician at concord hospital. After staying home to raise the family, she returned to work in the family business, Merrimack Sheet Metal. In retirement, as a snow bird, she resided in Meredith, NH and Venice, FL. She was incredibly gifted as an artist, creating many paintings, baskets, and needle works. She produced and directed many theatre performances as well. She was also very generous donating her time to many charitable organizations. She was predeceased by husband, Donald Dussault and was mother to Dennis Dussault, Debra Dussault (deceased), Scott Dussault, Pamela Dussault, Cathy Gesel, and James Dussault. She was grandmother to 13 and great grandmother to 4. There will be no services at this time.

Donations in her name may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukenwan St., Meredith, NH. 03253, that was tremendously caring to her in her final days. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
